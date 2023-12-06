‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ opens Thursday at Thornwell Charter School

Clinton, South Carolina – Comedy and Christmas come together this weekend when Thornwell Charter School holds its first full scale play since Thornwell High School closed in 2007.

Thornwell Charter is performing the licensed showing this weekend of the Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Based on a 1971 book by Barbara Robinson, the play is a touching comedy about a small town church’s gradual acceptance of the Herdmans, a large family of rough-and-tumble unchurched children who volunteer to star in and generally hijack the annual Sunday School Christmas pageant. Through the experience, however, the townsfolk gain a better understanding of the true meaning of Christmas.

The public is welcome for all four showings, set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 and 9, and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Tickets for those 10 years and older are $7 and $5 for children under 10 and senior citizens.

“‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ is a great show for children and adults,” said Dale Roth, the choral teacher at Thornwell Charter School and director of the play.

“It’s a large cast,” Roth said. “Of the 380 students in the school we have about 60 cast members ranging from 2nd grade through 11th grade and a couple of staff members and their children.”

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” was previously produced and performed in the Thornwell auditorium about 2010 under the direction of now-retired drama and English teacher Valerie Jones, Roth said. Then the Thornwell auditorium was used for several years by the Laurens County Community Theater.

For this show, Roth is assisted by Jones and Thornwell Charter teacher Nikki Ward.

The production is in The Gillan Theater on the campus of Thornwell Charter School, 213 W. Calhoun St., Clinton, S.C.