Ware Shoals man killed in fire identified

A Ware Shoals man killed over the weekend in a structure fire on Ekom Beach Road in Laurens County was identified Monday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner BIll Williams identified the victim as John Bowyer, 52.

The fire engulfed a cinder block building on the Ekom Beach Road property where Bowyer lived. Bowyer, an amputee, used a wheelchair and lived in the building because he was unable to access his wife’s residence, a camper a short distance from the building.

The victim’s body was taken to Greenville County for an autopsy.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the fire.

The death was the second in less than two weeks due to structure fires in the county.