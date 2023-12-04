Laurens, South Carolina

Alton “Dexter” Johnson, age 66, and husband of Sharon Bailey Johnson, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023, at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, Dexter was a son of the late Alton and Nell Johnson. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and retired from Michelin Tire Corporation. He loved his grandchildren with all of his heart and Baby, his cat, was his pride and joy.

He is survived by children, Travis Johnson (Leslie) of Chesnee and Kim Mitchum (Jeff) of Laurens; grandchildren Hughston Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Julie Mitchum, Anna Brewington (Chase), and Addison Mitchum; brothers, Terry Johnson (Marie) of Spartanburg, Doug Johnson (Sherry) of Spartanburg, and Rex Johnson (Debbie) of Gaffney; and a special friend, like a brother, Joel Lawson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Bellview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Darren Rood. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Kim Mitchum, and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joanna Sadurski, Dr. Amy Lucas, and Self Regional Healthcare for the excellent care given to Mr. Johnson during his extended illness.

