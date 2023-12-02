Joe Timmons, III

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Joe Marion Timmons, III, of 112 Jennifer Lane, Laurens, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in High Point, NC, he was the son of Joe Marion Timmons, Jr. and Rita Venessa Young Timmons of Gray Court. A 2005 Lander graduate with a B.A. in Mass Communication and Theatrer, Joe taught theater at Clinton High School. He was active in both the Laurens and Lancaster Community Playhouses. He was proud to have been a nine-year cancer survivor.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his husband, Grant Kyzer of the home; a brother, Robert Earl Timmons (Amanda) of Marietta, SC; a sister, Vanessa Ann Richey (T.J.) of Honea Path; a niece, Alyssa Timmons; nephews, Wyatt Timmons, and Daniel Richey; and his dog, Mina.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Michael Post.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday evening, one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to The Laurens Community Playhouse, The Lancaster Community Playhouse, or to Scares that Care.