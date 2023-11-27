Shooting victim identified as 24-year-old pregnant woman

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died Saturday night of a gunshot wound at a residence on the 4000 block of Highway 14 near the Barksdale community. Deputy Coroner Bill Williams released the information Monday afternoon.

Marlene “Grace” Ables, 24, died at the scene. She was six-to-seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting. The unborn child, a girl that was to be named Skarlett, did not survive.

A statement released by the LCSO read that someone at the residence claimed to have accidentally fired a gun at the victim, killing her at the scene. The person who fired the weapon was taken into custody, the LCSO said.

The identity of the person who fired the gun has yet to be released by the LCSO.

Ables’ body was taken to Greenville where an autopsy is to be performed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victim’s family offset funeral expenses. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

“As we navigate through this difficult period, we are preparing to give her the farewell she deserves,” the fundraiser reads.