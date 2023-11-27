Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

In Loving Memory of Freddie Wells Payne

Freddie Wells Payne, 77, of Laurens, beloved husband of Carolyn Brissie Payne, peacefully passed away in his home on November 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with aggressive brain cancer.

Born in Laurens, South Carolina to Walter Earl Payne and Frances Wells Payne. Freddie was a devoted member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Laurens. He also found joy in attending Trinity United Methodist Church, where his wife served as a pianist, and where he formed lasting friendships.

Freddie attended Laurens High School, and then joined the US Army in 1968 where he was stationed in Germany. Following his service, he worked for Monsanto then dedicated 25 years to General Electric in Greenville, South Carolina, from which he retired and embarked on a new chapter of life. He found fulfillment in supporting Pat Henry, the owner of Roses Unlimited, staying active through gardening.

He is survived by his loving son, Alexander Craig Payne, and daughter, Lisa Anne Roberts. Freddie is also survived by his brother, Walter Earl Payne Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews who cherished their uncle.

A memorial service in celebration of Freddie’s life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on December 2nd at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Myra Taylor.

To honor Freddie’s memory, the family encourages friends and loved ones to share written memories and photos via mail to Trinity United Methodist Church. (P.O. Box 927, Laurens, SC 29360)

Freddie’s legacy will endure through his selfless donation to the Brain Donor Project, supporting vital research that helps those battling cancer and other diseases of the brain.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, an organization whose support was essential during his sickness.



Alliance of Therapy Dogs

P.O. Box 20227

Cheyenne, WY 82003

Freddie Wells Payne will be remembered for his kindness, unwavering faith, and the love he shared with family and friends. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy of generosity and compassion continue to inspire us all.