Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Nancy Parsons Trammel, age 83, of Laurens, SC, widow of Cecil Leon Trammel, passed away, Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NHC of Laurens.

Born June 20, 1940 in Lanford, SC, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Lola Taylor Parsons. Nancy worked at Laurens Glass for many years and later retired from Walmart Distribution Center. Mrs. Trammel was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, David Trammel (Wanda) of Florence, Tim Trammel (Kim) of Tigerville, and Lisa Smarzik (Robert) of Laurens; and her grandchildren, Noah Trammel (Kaitlyn), Samantha Trammel, Nicholas Trammel, Olivia Shealy, and Caleb Smarzik.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Westview Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Post officiating.

The family will greet visitors immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, Building Fund, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Trammel family with arrangements.