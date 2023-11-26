2 killed in separate overnight incidents

Two people in Laurens County died overnight Saturday and Sunday morning in separate incidents, the Laurens County Sheriffs Office said.

A Laurens County woman died Saturday night of a gunshot wound at a residence on the 4000 block of Highway 14 near the Barksdale community.

According the the LCSO, someone at the residence claimed to have accidentally fired a gun at the victim, killing her at the scene. The person who fired the weapon was taken into custody, the LCSO said.

The identities of both the deceased and subject of the investigation have yet to be released by the LCSO and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Sunday morning around 5 a.m., the LCSO local fire and emergency medical service personnel responded to a home fire on Fort Lindley Road in Laurens to find a person entrapped and killed in the residence.

The fire investigation unit from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the victim.