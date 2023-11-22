Half-staff Notice – Rosalynn Carter

The President of the United States has issued a directive to display the flag of the United States at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady of the United States, from November 25, 2023, until sunset on the day of interment.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed that the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise on November 25, 2023, until sunset on the day of interment, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.