Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Gary Parker Church, age 66, of Fountain Inn, son of Jaenel Cash Church and the late William Parker Church, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he worked as a mechanic at Sherwood Chevrolet, as a Fleet Manager at Bi-Lo, and before retirement, Gary worked for Diesel Power & Salem Leasing. He was also a member of the Harley Riders of America.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Don P. Church; a niece and nephew; an aunt and two uncles; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Phil Cook and Pastor Lee Allen Gosnell, with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

