Arrest made, LPD seeking suspect in nightclub shooting

One man is in custody and another is wanted by Laurens Police in connection with a shooting at Topic Lounge Tuesday night in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, an altercation at the nightclub escalated, resulting in gunfire outside of what the LPD termed a “crowded venue.”

Kion Osha Ligon of Laurens was arrested without incident and charged with attempted murter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A second suspect identified by police as Malcolm Jamal Fuller, a 27-year-old black male standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds is still wanted by the LPD. Police said his appearance has changed since an older booking photo, and Fuller now has an “LA” tattoo on his throat.

Ligon and Fuller are accused of firing shots from a vehicle in the direction of the nightclub.

Fuller is considered armed and dangerous,. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident can contact LPD Detective Billy Sellers at bsellers@cityoflaurens.com or by calling 864-681-2351.

At the time of his arrest, Ligon was out on bond on two counts of attempted murder for an unrelated incident that occurred this past February. He is also awaiting trial on a conspiracy charge relating to a 2021 murder on Spring Street in Laurens.