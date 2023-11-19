Laurens, South Carolina

Allyson Marie Young Sherer, 44, of Laurens, and wife of George Daniel Sherer III, entered eternal glory on November 19, 2023.

Born in Joanna, she was the daughter of Calvin and Melanie Prater Young of Clinton. She was a member of Laurens First Baptist Church, where she served as a teacher for the Families in Faith Sunday School Class. Allyson was the owner of Dance South, a dance arts and gym facility in Clinton for 21 years. She was a foster care advocate, a volunteer at Straight Street, and had a heart for Compassion International.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by: her two sons, George Daniel Sherer IV and Brady Guy Sherer, both of Laurens; her brother, Michael Young (Marji) of Clinton along with their children, Ella, Brett, Luke, Sophie, Josie, Beau, and Natty; father-in-law, George Daniel Sherer Jr. (Cathy); Daniel’s siblings, Dawn Sward (Jesse) and children, Haley, Emily, Anna Nance, and Ellen; Heather Coggins (Richard) and children, Alivee, Rich, Cooper, and Tillman; and Chad Sherer; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Mason and Phoebe Young; maternal grandparents, Guy, and Barbara Prater; and mother-in-law, Nancy Sherer.

A visitation will be held in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Laurens on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh, Dr. Blake Harwell, and Mr. Buddy Bridges. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurens Building Fund, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360; VIA Hospice (Hospice of Laurens County), P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street Southwest, Rochester, MN, 55905.

Condolences may be made online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory