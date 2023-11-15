Remains found in October identified as missing Joanna man

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday morning that remains found in a wooded area in Joanna on Oct. 1 have been identified.

According to Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp, the remains are those of Gregory McSwain Morgan of Joanna. McSwain went missing on late July of 2017. McSwain would have been 45 years old now.

Canupp said an autopsy performed by Greenville County pathologists revealed no evidence of physical trauma.

The cause of death is undetermined.

Morgan’s remains were identified through dental records, and Canupp said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also is testing DNA evidence.

“The dental records identified the remains to about a 99% certainty,” Canupp said, noting two other missing men – Cody Knight and Robert Strickland – from the county.

With no conclusive cause of death to establish foul play, there is currently no criminal investigation into Morgan’s demise.

After the remains were found on private property by the property owner, SLED, Foothills Search and Rescue, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Coroner’s Office processed the scene and “collected evidentiary items” and began a six-week-long process to identify them.

“I am grateful for my team at the Laurens County Coroner’s Office for diligently working long hours to resolve this case and give this family closure,” said Coroner Vickie Cheek. “It was a joint effort with many professional departments collaborating to include Dr. Grace Dukes, Dr. Shanna Williams, SLED, Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Our heartfelt condolences go out to this family.”

“We know this has been a very trying and stressful time for the family of Greg Morgan. I hope that this conclusion brings closure to his family. Our sympathy is with them,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.