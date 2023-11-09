Lancaster, South Carolina

Rev. Harold J. Eller, age 95, of Lancaster, widower of Louise Cohen Eller, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Rev. Eller was born in Union, March 19, 1028, a son of the late John Clarence Eller and Inez Edwards Eller. He was a graduate of North Greenville College, attended Limestone College and received his Master’s in Divinity from Erskine Theological Seminary. He was a retired Presbyterian minister having pastored several churches in the upstate. He last served at Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.

Rev. Eller was a WWII veteran with the US Air Force and served in the Army Reserves during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his military service he had worked as an electrician for Boeing Aeronautics in Seattle, WA.

Rev. Eller was a member of the Union Masonic Lodge and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving are a daughter, Tanya E. Peterson and husband Chris of Lancaster; three sons, Harold David Eller and (Ret. Bgd.) Chaplain Gerald Eller both of Lancaster, and Phillip Eller of Fort Mill; six grandchildren, Jonathan Eller, Brittany Eller, Joshua Eller, Adrienne Lee, Matthew Peterson and Phillip Andrew Eller; two great-grandchildren, Brooke Lee and Parker Lee and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Marie Alice Eller and Christine E. Belue and a brother, J.C. Eller.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Chaplain Gerald Eller. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the chapel prior to the services.

Rev. Eller’s grandsons will serve as the active pallbearers.

The family will be at their respective homes.

