Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Joanna

A driver was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 66 near Joanna.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2005 Nissan pickup was headed westbound around 7:30 p.m., crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, striking a fence and several trees.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, Bolt said.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.