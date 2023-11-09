 Skip to content

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Joanna

| |

A driver was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 66 near Joanna.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2005 Nissan pickup was headed westbound around 7:30 p.m., crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, striking a fence and several trees.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, Bolt said.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment