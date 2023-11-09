2 charged by LPD in daycare child abuse case

A woman working at the Laurens YMCA Child Development Center at the First Baptist Church of Laurens has been arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child, while the facility’s assistant director also faces charges for failing to report the incident. A woman working at the Laurens YMCA Child Development Center at the First Baptist Church of Laurens has been arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child, while the facility’s assistant director also faces charges for failing to report the incident.

According to the Laurens Police Department, Chandra Coleman, 66, of Clinton was witnessed pinching the cheeks of a 2-year-old victim “to the point of injury” and spitting on the face of the victim.

The witness reported the incident to the assistant director, but police said it was not subsequently reported to the S.C. Department of Social Services promptly as required by state law.

Christine Julia Roach, 49, of Gray Court waited nearly nine days to make a report to authorities, the LPD said, and was arrested for failing to report child abuse or neglect.