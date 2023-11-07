Laurens, South Carolina

Doris Elaine Hellams Davis, 81, of Laurens and wife of Samuel W. Davis of Boiling Springs, passed away on November 7, 2023, at NHC HealthCare Lexington in West Columbia, SC.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Broadus and Belle Sumerel Hellams and was a member of Laurens First Baptist Church. Doris was retired from Byars Machine Company after forty years of service as a Payroll, Accounts Payable, and Insurance Clerk.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon S. Gregory of Columbia, SC. Survivors also include a sister, Shirley (Don) Nelson of Easley and nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James F. Hellams, a niece, Susan Lynne Nelson, and a nephew, Jimmy Hellams.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, on Friday, November 10, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Phil Hall and Rev. Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr., with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

