Woman, 22, killed in Gray Court accident

A Gray Court woman was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Georgia Road in Gray Court.

Keundrea Thompson, 22, died of blunt force trauma, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling south on Georgia Road near Hellman’s Road in a 2012 Nissan coupe just after 2:30 a.m., veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Another passenger in the vehicle was injured transported to a local hospital.

Thompson, who was a Laurens District High School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The traffic fatality was the fourth in less than two weeks in Laurens County.