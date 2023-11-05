Dateline – Cross Hill, South Carolina

William “Bill” Moore, age 84, of Cross Hill, SC, widower of Beverly Jean Moore, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home.

Born April 28, 1939 in Greer, SC and was a son of the late Dewey Lee Moore, Sr., and Jackie Ackinson Moore. Bill is a retired Veteran who served in both the US Navy for 3 years and the US Army during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart for his service. In addition to his military career, Bill is the owner and operator of Buzzard Roost studios and Lake View Camping and Game Room. He is also a member of various organizations, including D.A.V., VFW 3354, American Legion Post 25, and the Laurens County Hall of Heroes.

Surviving are his son, William B. Moore, II. (Linda); his daughter, Kimberly Lynne Moore Rhames (Tim); nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; stepson, Maxie Reeder (Maria); stepdaughters, Dawn Allen and Jane Lyons (Rodney); and sister-in-law, Lois Moore.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his brother, Dewey L. Moore, Jr.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 2 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Phil Cook and Mr. Bruce Boyter officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the graveside.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

