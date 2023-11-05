Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Dolores Thompson Bauder, 90, of Clinton, SC, widow of Walter J. Bauder, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Presbyterian Community of Clinton.

Born March 11, 1933 in West Pelzer, SC, she was a daughter of the late Earl Livingston and Eva Morgan Thompson. She was a graduate of Prairie College, Taylor University and Clemson University. Mrs. Bauder dedicated her career to teaching, specifically at Florida Street Elementary and other local schools. Her passion was helping children overcome reading difficulties. Dolores was a member of Bethany Presbyterian church and was active in missions.

Surviving are sons, Tom Bauder (Jody) of Edmonds, WA, and Todd Bauder (Janine) of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Amy Carter (Bob) of Waxhaw, NC; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Iris Woods; and her infant brother, Charles.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Presbyterian Home Chapel with Rev. Herb Codington officiating. Burial will follow at the Williamston Cemetery in Williamston, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VIA Hospice, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

