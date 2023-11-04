Laurens, South Carolina

Sharon Elizabeth Gambrell Ziegler, age 55, of Laurens, and wife of Gregory James “Zeke” Ziegler, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at VIA Hospice House in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of Daniel “Danny” Gambrell and the late Marcia Culbertson Gambrell. As an SLP Coordinator for the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, she worked tirelessly to support individuals with disabilities, ensuring they received the care and attention they deserved. As a member of Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church, she also actively participated in various capacities within the congregation. Mrs. Ziegler found solace in the great outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, or gardening, she felt at one with nature as she embraced its beauty.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by three children: LeighAnne Ziegler (Maddie) of Rock Hill; Daniel Ziegler of Laurens; and Heidi Ziegler of Rock Hill.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Ziegler was predeceased by a sister, Mary Cannon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Charmaine Smith, with visitation immediately following the service.

The family will be at the home of her son, Daniel Ziegler, 939 Fleming Mill Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Memorials may be made to: Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325; VIA Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325; or Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church, 410 Mill Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.