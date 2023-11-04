Cumming, Georgia

Hal Andrew Culbertson, 80, husband of Terri Culbertson, went home to his Lord & Savior on Saturday, November 4, 2023, after a lengthy battle with several illnesses.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Harold Andrew Culbertson Sr. and Lila Olivia Simmons Culbertson. He was a member of the Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, GA, with Pastor Jentezen Franklin. Hal never met a stranger, loved visiting mountains & beaches all over the world and never turned down an offer of homemade ice cream. Hal was an outstanding high school athlete at Hickory Tavern School and had a lifelong love of sports, especially attending football games with family. He worked at the Kennedy Space Center as a young man and was at NASA during the first moon landing in 1969. He later worked in sales & marketing, building many successful teams over decades in the direct marketing industry.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: brother, Danny Culbertson; daughter, Donna Marcus (Dave); son, Barry Culbertson (Mei-Hsia); loving mother of Donna and Barry, Pearl Smith; grandchildren, Jamie Mann (Jon); Jordan Marcus; Andie Eller (Austin); great-grandchildren, Zan Mann and Ava Mann; nieces, Karen Ivey and Lisa Womack; nephews Jason Culbertson (Erica) and David Bunton; great nieces, Petra Culbertson, Lila Kate Culbertson, and Sutton Culbertson; and many other loving friends, cousins, and family members.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.

A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

