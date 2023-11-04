Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Betty Lee Inness Pitts, 98, of the Hickory Tavern Community and widow of the late James Howard Pitts, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her home.

Born in Fountain Inn, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Dewey and Bernice Beulah Gwinn Inness. Betty retired from Kemet formerly Union Carbide. An active member of Union Baptist Church, she also volunteered with the Laurens County Baptist Crisis Center. Mrs. Pitts loved and appreciated all her church family, Hickory Tavern neighbors and family.

She is survived by: her daughters, Donna Wallace (Tim) of Mesa, AZ, and Susan Lindley of Fountain Inn; a sister, Louise Woods of Greenpond; grandchildren, Jami Fallart, James Lindley (Brandy), and Joshua Lindley (Roberta); and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Inness, Jr., and a son-in-law, Peden Kim Lindley.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Larry Pitts and Rev. Alex D. Henderson, with burial to follow in Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Union Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Becky Hellams and all of the Hickory Tavern Community Churches for their loving care of Mrs. Pitts.

