LPD investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer

What the Laurens Police Department described as “an extensive investigation” ended Monday with the arrest of a Laurens man on multiple charges and the seizure of drugs, vehicles and a cache of weapons.

Demorris Cornelius Boyd was arrested after LPD detectives executed a search warrant at a Russell Street residence.

According to an announcement from the LPD, a search of the residence uncovered “a significant quantity of crack cocaine,” a small cache of firearms, which included a handgun reported stolen in 2009, and two vehicles that will now go through the forfeiture process.

Investigators are discovered body armor – a camouflage vest – containing nine bullet holes.

Boyd, who was arrested without incident, faces 16 total charges.

“While you may not always hear about our ongoing investigations, rest assured, we have active felony cases in progress all the time,” said LPD Chief Keith Grounsell. “Our policy is to release information at the conclusion of investigations or in select instances, but not always if a criminal investigation is ongoing. Criminals should be aware that we are constantly working to dismantle their criminal organizations. They have to get lucky every day, but we only need one successful operation to apprehend them. The probability of getting caught when engaging in illegal activities in the city of Laurens is very high.”

Boyd now faces possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, third offense; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school; four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, third offense; seven counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm; felon in possession of ammunition (611 rounds); and possession or use of body armor by a felon.