Dateline – Laurens, South ,Carolina

Loretta Coker Bailey, age 77, wife of Rev. William “Bill” Bailey, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born on June 20, 1946, in Greenville, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late James Eldred Coker. and Alma Lee Norris Coker. Loretta was proud to be a minister’s wife and ministered to all she met. She was a former employee of Josten’s Cap and Gown, active in the Glory Bound Ministries and Assisting Angels. She was a member of the Enoree Church of God.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, she is survived by her sons, Kenneth Bailey (Stacy), Dennis Bailey (Shari), Walter Bailey (Crystal), Jimmy Bailey (Debra), Joe Bailey (Arlene); her stepdaughter, Renee; seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Loretta is predeceased by four brothers and four sisters and her grandson, Dalton Bailey.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 4,2023 at the Enoree Church of God at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Shirley, Rev. Mike Campbell and Rev. Derrick Morgan officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday evening November 3, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, James Bailey, Braydon Bailey, Dillon Bailey, Taylor Bailey, Bryce Bailey, Justin Bailey, Joshua Bailey, and Zachary Smith.

The family will be at the home, 204 Walker Ave., Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Bailey family with arrangements.