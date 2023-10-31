Cross Hill, South Carolina

Tracy Millwood, age 54, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at his home in Cross Hill, SC.

He was born April 5, 1969 in Clinton, South Carolina and is the son of Paul Millwood of Waterloo and the late Gail Gilstrap Millwood.

Tracy was employed as a truck driver with International Paper. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Tracy was a self-proclaimed chef, if you could make it, he could make it better. He was a member of Whitmire First Baptist Church, and a man of faith.

Tracy is survived by his sons, T.J. Millwood (Katie) and Josh Millwood; his brothers, Dewayne Millwood (Vicky) and Joseph Millwood (Michelle); his sisters, Paula Galloway (John) and Tammy Pinson (Joey); and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by grandparents, Leonard Gilstrap and Lois Horton Gilstrap; Lillie Millwood Gregory and Jay Gregory and Leroy Millwood.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

The family will gather at 1926 Arnold Lane, Waterloo, SC.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to VIA Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Millwood family with arrangements.