Pedestrian struck, killed near on Highway 14 near Gray Court

A pedestrian attempting to cross Highway 14 at Quarry Road near Gray Court was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as Michael Joshua Ballengee, 37, of Enoree by Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bill Williams.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Ballenger was walking across Highway 14 around 6:25 a.m. Saturday was hit by a 2012 Kia traveling westbound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The traffic death was the second in Laurens County in less than two hours. A Gray Court man died after falling from a vehicle and being struck by another early around 4:45 a.m. in Ware Shoals.