Man killed after falling from vehicle in Ware Shoals

A Gray Court man was killed early Saturday morning after falling from the back of a vehicle traveling on Highway 25/Business 25 in Ware Shoals, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office said.

Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Michael Vickery, 22.

Rushton said in a release that the victim fell from the back of a moving vehicle and was struck by another vehicle just before 5 a.m. The death has been ruled as accidental.

Vickery was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The accident is still under investigation by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.