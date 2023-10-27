Ware Shoals ends season with Saints shutout

Ware Shoals running back Justice Lomax ran for three scores and added a touchdown reception during a season-ending 64-0 victory over host Thornwell Charter School Friday night.

Both teams entered the contest with one win apiece on the season, and Ware Shoals (2-8) had lost eight straight since a season-opening victory over Whitmire.

Thornwell finished its first season of varsity competition with a 1-8 record, losing five straight to end the season since a Sept. 15 win over Clear Dot Charter (Columbia).

Ware Shoals wideout Jayce Medlin scored bookend touchdowns to start and end the game, returning the opening kickoff 65 yards and then taking a fourth-quarter touch pass from Jayce Johnson 28 yards to end the scoring with just under nine minutes to play.

Johnson added a 68-yard touchdown run to two touchdown passes.

The Hornets led 48-0 at the half, and officials ran the game clock for the duration of the second half.

“The kids played hard. The kids deserved this,” said Ware Shoals head coach Chris Dodson. “We’ve had a rough five weeks.”

Like Thornwell head coach Charlie Washington, who was tasked with taking over the Saints program prior to its inaugural varsity season, Dodson just completed his first year at the Hornets’ helm.

Both teams have suffered lopsided losses, and the Hornets play in tough Region 1-1A with private school powerhouses from Greenville St. Joseph’s, Christ Church and Southside Christian), all of which dealt the Hornets lopsided losses.

“I know how (Washington) feels,” said Dodson after the win. “I mean, we’ve been in the same boat over there in that league with those private schools (St. Joseph’s, Christ Church and Southside Christian), and we’ve just got to keep swinging. I’m trying to build a culture over at Ware Shoals, and I know he’s doing that over here.”

Scoring Summary

Ware Shoals 64, Thornwell Charter 0

1Q

WS – Jayce Medlin 65 kickoff return (Jayden Johnson run), 11:37, 8-0.

WS – Johnson 68 run (Jasir Farhan pass from Johnson), 9:23, 16-0.

WS – Justice Lomax 25 pass from Johnson (Lomax pass from Johnson), 5:26, 24-0.

2Q

WS – Lomax 36 run (Jace Stewart run), 9:23, 32-0.

WS – Farhan 29 run (Elijah Brown run), 7:40, 40-0.

WS – Lomax 1 run (Kane Wood run), 0:00, 48-0.

3Q

WS – Lomax 5 run (Wood run), 4:45, 56-0.

4Q

WS – Medlin 18 pass from Johnson (Wood run), 8:50, 64-0.