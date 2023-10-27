Red Devils down Vikings in season finale, to face Mustangs

Clinton had nothing to prove at Emerald, but the Red Devils made a statement anyway.

With the Region 4-3A championship already in hand, Clinton cruised to a 51-13 win at Emerald Friday night behind Kadon Crawford’s four-touchdown effort to end the regular season.

Clinton (8-2 overall, 4-0 Region 4-3A) is set to hose Palmetto, the No. 4 seed from Region 2, when the Class 3A playoffs begin next Friday night. Powdersville defeated Palmetto 33-7 Friday night to claim the No. 3 seed from Region 2 and force the Mustangs into the region’s fourth and final playoff slot.

“We celebrated the region championship (after beating Chester), but that’s not all we want to do,” said Clinton head coach Corey Fountain. “We couldn’t let the (Emerald) game be a trap game for us. We had to come out and take care of business.”

Crawford, who has become a jack of all trades for the Red Devils’ offense, made sure that business was good with five rushes for 51 yards and three touchdowns to go with two receptions for 96 yards and a score.

His 46-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tushawan Richardson was one of three scoring strikes by Richardson, who also connected with D.J. Clark from 28 yards out and Zay Johnson from 12.

Richardson completed 6 of 8 passes for 157 yards as the Red Devils rolled up 336 yards of total offense, while the Clinton defense limited the Vikings (1-9, 1-3) to 154 yards.