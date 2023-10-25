Red Devils advance in tennis playoffs, to face BHP

The Clinton girls tennis team advanced to the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over visiting Seneca.

The Red Devils will face Belton-Honea Path at 5 p.m. Thursday in Belton. BHP defeated Walhalla 7-0 Tuesday.

Here are results from Tuesday’s second-round playoff match:

Clinton 4, Seneca 2

Singles: No. 1 Chandler Dailey (C) def. Denna Hassan 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Libby Dailey (C) def. Ava Alexander 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 Kimora Wesley (C) def. Leah Broome 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Carley MacMillan (C) def. Chloe Tensley 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 Alice Story (S) def. Addy Derrick 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 2 Sadie Goodre and Elly Berry (S) def. Peyton Nabors and Merin Orr 6-2, 6-2.

PC to host ‘Big Blue Mania’ this Sunday

Presbyterian College will host “Big Blue Mania: Basketball Fan Day” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Templeton Arena.

In addition to a meet and greet with the PC men’s and women’s basketball teams and cheerleaders, the event will feature the Dare Devil Dog Show and trick-or-treating with the players.