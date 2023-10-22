Sport Update: LA, Cambridge return to finals; CHS gets playoff win

The Laurens Academy volleyball team cruised through the SCISA Class 1A tournament over the weekend, setting up a finals rematch with Cambridge Academy Monday night at Erskine College for the state championship.

After an opening-round bye in the tournament at Myrtle Beach, the Crusaders defeated Curtis Baptist 2-0 (25-7, 25-8) Friday and then defeated St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 2-0 (25-10, 25-1).

On Saturday, LA downed Charleston Collegiate 2-0 (25-3, 25-4) and Cross School 2-0 (25-3, 25-17) to advance to the Class 1A finals.

The Crusaders (31-7-2) will attempt to defeat Cambridge Academy in the state championship match for the second straight year at Erskine’s Belk Arena at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

LA owns a 2-1 record against Cambridge this season, including a 3-1 winner-take-all victory this past week for the Region 4-1A championship. The Cougars (28-3-1) were the only SCISA team to defeat LA this season with a 3-2 win on Oct. 10.

Red Devils down Furies in opening round

The Clinton girls tennis team opened the Class 3A playoffs Thursday with a 6-0 victory over visiting Fountain Inn.

The Red Devils advance to the second round Tuesday when they will host old nemesis Chapman at 5 p.m.

Here are results from Thursday’s playoff match:

Clinton 6, Fountain Inn 0

Singles: No. 1 Chandler Dailey def. Anna Kozawa 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Libby Dailey def. Anna Piltin 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Kimora Wesley def. Lexi Foley 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Carey MacMillan def. Emma Beem 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 Addy Derrick def. Avery Tap 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 2 Peyton Nabors and Merin Orr def. Caroline Foley and Emeliane Maya 6-4, 6-0.