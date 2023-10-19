Domestic violence awareness through Saturday 5K, Tuesday’s Bring One, Wear One luncheon

Clinton, South Carolina – A 5K walk at Cross Fit 864 this Saturday morning, Oct. 21, will bring in needed funding for the Laurens County Safe Home, while a victim of domestic violence will give her story of survival at a luncheon in Clinton on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The annual Bring One, Wear One (BOWO) luncheon, where visitors are asked to bring a package of new undergarments, is set for 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday at the Broad Street United Methodist Church at 310 N. Broad Street in Clinton.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and that’s how Cross Fit 864 owner Janice Long came up with the plan to hold a 5K fundraiser during October 2022.

“This is our second year,” Long said. “We do it for them, and all the money raised helps with the Safe Home needs.”

This Saturday’s 5K run is set for 9 a.m., starting at Cross Fit 864, located at 207 W. Pitts St. in Clinton.

Getting the Safe Home agency name out in the community is important, said Safe Home of Laurens County Director Dawn Ardelt, because awareness goes a long way toward reaching those who most need the help from agency staff.

The majority of the clients never actually live in the shelter, Ardelt said, but staff help them navigate the legal system, setting them up in safe housings or meeting a wide variety of other needs.

The speaker for next week’s Bring One, Wear One luncheon not only is a survivor of domestic violence but also worked for awhile with the agency as a victim’s advocate.

“She has a very unique perspective because she’s seen domestic violence from both sides, as a victim and as an advocate,” Ardelt said.

Tickets for the Oct. 24 luncheon are $30 and serve to cover the meal and as a needed donation for the Safe Home, a non-profit agency.

For information on participating in Saturday’s 5K or attending the luncheon next Tuesday, contact The Safe Home at 864-682-7270.