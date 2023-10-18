Gray Court shooting ruled self-defense by LCSO

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said charges will not be filed following the shooting death of a Gray Court man Monday.

According to a statement from the LCSO, an investigation determined the shooting was an act of self-defense.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as David Dale Arrington.

The LCSO said the victim had been shot when they arrived at a residence on Barnyard Road in Gray Court. He later died at Laurens County Hospital.

The statement from the LCSO read, “the subject was on the property and presented himself in a menacing and threatening manner with a weapon.”

According to the LCSO, there was “ongoing threatening behavior and domestic issues occurring between (Arrington) and other individuals.”