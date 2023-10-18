Auditor: County taxpayers to benefit from error

Taxpayers in Laurens County will be receiving a corrected tax notice for 2023, county officials said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release from Laurens County Auditor Jim Coleman and Treasurer Cynthia Burke, a technical error was discovered in the calculation of taxes for 2023.

The revised amounts will result in lower taxes due for county taxpayers.

Any taxpayers who have paid their taxes online may be entitled to a refund. Any refunds will be processed and mailed in a timely fashion, the county said.