Gray Court, South Carolina

Irene Conrad Davis, age 96, of Gray Court, and wife of the late William David Davis, Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Norfolk, VA, Mrs. Davis was a daughter of the late Charles Robert and Elizabeth Hitchings Conrad. A retired cosmetologist, Irene was known for her dedicated service at Eckerd’s Drug Store where she worked for many years. She was truly a people’s person and loved spending time with her family. Some of Irene’s greatest joys was spending time in her yard planting beautiful flowers and making her famous potato salad. Above all, she will be remembered for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior.

Surviving are her children: Dave Davis (Opal) of Broussard, LA, Penny Tavenner (Leo) of Laurens, and Robert Davis (Ann) of Woodruff; 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; special nieces and nephews, Rita Wierzbicki, Greg Wierzbicki and Drs. Butch and Brenda DiMichele; and a special family member Beth Coleman of Fredericksburg, VA.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Dale Black; her sisters, Elizabeth Wierzbicki and Huddy Sines; and a granddaughter, Brooke Davis

A private graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.

Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Veterans Administration, 105 Bolt Drive, Suite B, Laurens, SC 29360.

