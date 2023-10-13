Lonnie Thacker, Jr.

January, 4, 1947 – October 13, 2023

Lonnie Aster Thacker, 76, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Born in Haysi, VA, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Melvina Fuller Thacker.

Lonnie served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, and later worked at the Naval Air Station in Orange Park, FL.

He is survived by son, Roland Thacker (Debra); daughter, Samantha Thacker; three grandchildren, Jessica Aquaviva (Pete), Kendall Hayworth, and Seth Leach; five brothers, Donnie Thacker, Victor Thacker, Dennis Thacker, Jeffrey Thacker, and Darrell Thacker; two great-grandchildren, Liam Kellman, and Luna Hayworth.

A private service will be held at a later date. Favorite memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.