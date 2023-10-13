Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Charlene Cody Bentley-Boyd, age 100, widow of Walter Franklin Bentley, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

She was born May 23, 1923 in Gainesville, GA and was a daughter of the late Charles James Cody and the late Louise Brewer Moore. Mrs. Bentley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, she loved her Bible, playing Bridge, working in her garden. She would grow flowers and tomatoes, which she loved to give away. Stale bread never went to waste for her as she would always throw out what she had for the birds in her yard. She was affectionately known as “Whangdoodle” and cared for others her whole life, serving as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, working at Laurens Hospital and Whitten Center.

Mrs. Bentley is survived by her son, Bradford T. Bentley (Brenda); her grandchildren, Walter Bentley (Beth), Melissa Moore (Chris), Lisa Parrish, Mark E Bentley (Laura), Jonathan Bentley (Stephanie), Jason Bentley (Amber) and her six great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Bentley; and her bonus grandchildren, Chris NeSmith (April), Lisa Rice, and Angel NeSmith.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she is preceded in death by her second husband, Fred S. Boyd; her sons, Barry F. Bentley and Bryan W. Bentley, and was the last surviving member of her family.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 3 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the sanctuary.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Bentley Family with services.