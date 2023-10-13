Clinton, South Carolina

Bobby Gene Williamson, age 63, and husband of Donna Bostic Williamson, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, at his home.

Born in Woodruff, Bobby was of the Baptist faith, a former textile worker and a truck driver for 25 plus years. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, cooking out and cheering on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by children; Candice Williamson and Christie Campbell (Jack) of Laurens, Lawrence Bostic (Holly) of Ft. Belvoir, VA, and Justin Bostic (Andrea) of Commerce TWP, MI; sisters, Tammy Forrester and Samantha Howell (Tony) of Laurens; a brother, Lonnie Williamson (Cheryl) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Chad Bible, Jr., Taelor Bible, Jordan Bible, Jaleigh Bible, Melissa Campbell, Megan Campbell, Cayson Campbell all of Laurens, Thomas Bostic of Greenwood, Madeleine Bostic of Ft. Belvoir, VA, Johnathan, David, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Eliana Bostic of Commerce TWP. MI, and five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, all very special to him; and his dog and special companion Lucy for over 15 years.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Putnam, Jr.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

