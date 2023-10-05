Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Robbie Adair King Cruickshanks, age 97, of Clinton, SC, widow of Alexander Cruickshanks, III., passed away, Thursday, October 5, 2023 at NHC of Clinton.

Born September 28, 1926 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Govan and Posie Adair King. A 1947 graduate of Presbyterian College, Mrs. Cruickshanks dedicated over 40 years to teaching. She served as the President of Copeland-Davidson American Legion Auxiliary Clinton Unit 56, dedicating her time to honoring veterans and coordinating Memorial Day Services in Clinton. Robbie also contributed to fundraising efforts for Girls State Honorees. An avid card player, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends and became an accomplished poker player in her later years with her friends at Woodbridge. Robbie enjoyed participating in Garden Club, as she had a passion for gardening, flowers, and hummingbirds.

Mrs. Cruickshanks was an active church member of Broad Street United Methodist Church. She also served as Elder of First Presbyterian Church in Alachua, Florida.

Surviving are a son, Alexander “Sandy” Cruickshanks (Rhonda); three grandchildren, Alex Cruickshanks, Michael Cruickshanks, and Catherine Page; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William G. King, Jr., and Eugene C. King.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Justin Ritter officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will greet visitors immediately following the service at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Cruickshanks family with arrangements.