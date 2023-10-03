Laurens, South Carolina

Zella Dover Kennemore, age 84, of Laurens, and wife of the late Archie Lewis Kennemore, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at her home.

Born in Spruce Pine, NC, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Decoster Dover and Core Lee McKinney Dover and one of fourteen children. Zella was a member at First Baptist Church of Laurens, loved flowers, watching birds, and Clemson football. She also enjoyed playing golf and was a member at Lakeside Country Club.

Surviving are her children, Thomas Gregory Henderson (Patti) of Gainesville, GA and Sandra Henderson Spencer of Waterloo; stepson, Tommy Kennemore (Melanie) of Laurens; grandchildren, Morgan Leanne Henderson, Ashlyn Nicole Henderson, Kyle Thomas Henderson, Katie Kennemore Alexander (Cole) and Zachary Kennemore (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Archie Kate Alexander and Ruby Ellen Alexander; sisters, Patsy Billets (Ken) and Diane Robertson; and brothers, Claude Dover, Billy Dover, Bobby Dover (Anne), Tony Dover (Brenda), Jerry Dover (Jean), Kenny Dover (Debbie), and Ronnie Dover (Susan).

In addition to her parents and her husband, Archie, Zella was predeceased by, a son-in-law, Grant Spencer and brothers, Norman Dover, Sr, Bryce Dover, Dee Dover, and Justin Dover.

A cryptside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Norman Dover, Jr.

Visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice Greenville, 301 Halton Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

