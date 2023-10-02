Man recovering after being hit by train

A homeless man who was struck by a train while walking on a railroad trestle above North Harper Street in Laurens Saturday night is recovering from injuries sustained in the incident.

John Wix underwent a partial foot amputation due to the injuries he suffered, but Laurens Police said he is expected to make a full recovery. Wix was transported by helicopter to a Greenville hospital.

The accident occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday and caused traffic to be shut down on North Harper Street and around Fleming and Mill streets where the incident occurred. Traffic was tied up in the area while law enforcement officials waited on CSX to move the train.

Wix has been charged with trespassing on a railroad track, a misdemeanor that could result in a fine of up to $200 or 30 days in jail if convicted.