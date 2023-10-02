Human skeletal remains found on Joanna property

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are working to identify human skeletal remains found on a private property in Joanna, the LCSO said Monday morning.

In addition to the LCSO, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Foothills Search and Rescue were on the scene Monday in Joanna.

SLED, Foothills Search and Rescue, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Coroner’s Office processed the scene and “collected evidentiary items,” the LCSO said.

“We are working closely with these agencies to identify the decedent,” a release from the LCSO read.

The investigation is ongoing.