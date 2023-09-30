Knights surge past LA; Hurricanes blow out Saints

Faith Christian put Laurens Academy away in the second half, beating the Crusaders 22-6 in a SCISA 8-man non-region contest at LA’s Todd Kirk Field.

LA (1-5) took a 6-0 lead into halftime, but was unable to slow down the Knights over the final two quarters.

The Crusaders scored in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass from freshman quarterback Ethan Collins to Garrett Murphy.

But Murphy and running back/wideout/defensive back Buddy Baker also left the game late in the first quarter due to injuries, putting LA at a disadvantage without two of their most productive players on both sides of the ball.

Murphy caught four passes for a team-high 48 yards and LA’s lone score before he exited. Collins completed 11 of 21 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Nathan Bell led the Crusaders defensively with 16 total tackles with two fumble recoveries and Wyatt Overton added 12.

“I thought our defense played lights out,” said LA head coach Jolly Doolittle.

The defensive unit combined for 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and to forced fumbles.

Faith Christian improved to 5-2 on the season.

LA will have a bye week this coming Friday (Oct. 6) and will return to action on Oct. 13 at W.W. King Academy in Batesburg.

Greenville Hurricanes 56, Thornwell Charter 6

The Greenville Hurricanes, a team composed of home-schooled players, defeated visiting Thornwell 56-6 Friday night.

The Saints (1-5) gave up 56 points for the second straight week. No other game details were immediately available.

The Hurricanes improved to 4-2 on the season.

Thornwell will have an open date this coming Friday (Oct. 6) before hosting another team of home-schoolers, the Anderson Cavaliers, on Oct. 13.