Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

John Franklin “Frank” Alexander, age 82, widower of Patricia “Anna” S. Alexander, passed away Friday, September 29, 2023 at NHC of Clinton.

He was born January 12, 1941 in Liberty, SC and was the son of the late Ralph Leroy and Elsie May Medlock Alexander. He attended Clinton High School and retired from Clinton Mills as a Supervisor. Frank was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.

Mr. Alexander is survived by his sons, Greg Alexander (Dorothy), Kevin Alexander (April), Tim Alexander (Tina), and Todd Alexander (Amanda); his sister, Betty Avery; grandchildren, Carissa Alexander Morris, Taylor Alexander Crowder, Austin Gates, Waylon Alexander, Brecken Alexander, and Banner Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Dathan Morris, Anna Morris, Abrya Morris, Alaya Morris, Easton Alexander, and Everett Crowder; and his great-great grandchild, Alora Wright.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Smart.

Cryptside Services will be held 2 PM, Monday, October 2, 2023 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Alexander Family with services.