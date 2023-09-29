Half Staff Notice – Senator Dianne Feinstein

The President of the United States has issued a directive to display the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, effective immediately and until sunset on the day of interment.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed that the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff effective immediately and until sunset on the day of interment, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.