Greer spoils LDHS homecoming with 49-7 shellacking

Greer running back LaDannian Martin ran for 240 yards and four total touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets put a damper on Laurens’ homecoming festivities with a 49-7 victory Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium in the Region 2-4A opener for both teams.

The Raiders (0-7 overall, o-1 region) were unable to overcome a disastrous second quarter as Greer scored four straight touchdowns and led 35-0 with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

Laurens’ only score came on a fake field goal on the final play of the first half. Josh Goodwin took a hand-off around left end and into the end zone from 3 yards out as the buzzer signaled the end of the first half. Brock Franklin added the extra-point to cut the Greer lead to 35-7.

Greer quarterback Chris Hall ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and connected with Martin on a 23-yard touchdown pass as the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-0) pulled away. Hall ran for 71 yards and completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 102 yards.

Martin rounded out the scoring with touchdown runs of 30 and 39 yards in the third quarter.

The Greer defense held the Raiders to 39 yards rushing on as many attempts, and quarterback Nick Danciu completed 9 of 14 passes for 58 yards.

The Raiders return to action next Friday (Oct. 6) at Riverside.

Scoring Summary

Greer 49, Laurens 7