Laurens, South Carolina



Donna Kay Greene Sloan, age 57, of Laurens, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Thomas Richard Greene and the late Helen Owens Greene. Donna attended Welcome Baptist Church.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Gina Lynn Greene and Thomas C. Sloan; a brother, Thomas “Dale” Greene (Suzanne); grandchildren, Kaeleigh Greene, Logan Greene, and Landon Williams; a great-grandchild, Ellie Greene.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., on Tuesday October 3, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Don Peake.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory