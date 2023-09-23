Great Falls on fire in 56-0 shelling of Saints; LA falls to Raiders

Great Falls started the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown Friday night, and things only got worse for host Thornwell Charter School.

The Red Devils rolled to a 56-0 win over the Saints, who were coming off their first win of the season.

By the end of a near hour-long first quarter, that Thornwell victory seemed like ancient history.

Great Falls (2-4) returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and intercepted quarterback Parker Workman four times to set up four more touchdowns – all in the opening stanza.

Quarterback/defensive back TreMaine Caldwell returned the blocked punt for a score with 9:56 left in the first quarter to put the Red Devils ahead 16-0. Caldwell also intercepted two more passes in the opening quarter and threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Tykedron Bell, who had returned the opening kick for a score. Caldwell also ran for a 30-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter to put Great Falls up 48-0.

“I want the guys to realize that, at the end of the day, someone has to win and someone has to lose, but it’s all about the bounce back,” said Thornwell head coach Charlie Washington. “We have to let this go after tonight and start working on the Greenville Hurricanes.”

The Greenville Hurricanes are a home-schooled team. The Hurricanes (3-2) are coming off a 56-0 victory over another home-schooled team, the South Carolina Spartans.

Raiders cruise past Crusaders, 54-8

Jefferson Davis Academy cruised past Laurens Academy Friday night in Blackville in SCISA 8-man action.

The Raiders improved to 5-1 on the season, LA fell to 2-4 after suffering its second straight setback.

No game details were immediately available.

The Crusaders return home Friday (Sept. 29) and will play host to Faith Christian.