T.L. Hanna continues woes for Raiders, 48-6

T.L. Hanna, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, sent visiting Laurens to its sixth straight loss this season, downing the Raiders 48-6 Friday night at Yellow Jacket Memorial Stadium.

LDHS took the opening kickoff and embarked on a nine-play, 51-yard scoring drive that was capped by quarterback Nick Danciu’s 1-yard run.

But the Raiders’ 6-0 lead was short-lived and the highlight of the night for the Raiders, who were limited to 87 yards of total offense on the night.

Meanwhile, Hanna’s K.D. Patterson and Vashun Burton ran for 118 and 125 yards, respectively, as the Yellow Jackets (5-1) ran for 428 yards and averaged 12.6 yard per rush attempt.

Patterson ran for two touchdowns, while Burton, quarterback Eli Hollinger and Tristian Carroll each scored one apiece for the Yellow Jackets.

With the Hanna loss, the Raiders (0-7) end their gauntlet of a non-conference schedule during which they played two teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 5A and three top-10 teams in Class 3A.

Laurens begins Region 2-4A play next Friday (Sept. 29) when Greer visits K.C. Hanna Stadium for Homecoming at LDHS.

The Raiders’ annual homecoming parade is set for 5:30 p.m Monday in downtown Laurens.